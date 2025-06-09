Lomani reflects on World Cup opener

The Vodafone Fijiana XV has turned its focus to their upcoming pool match against Scotland after a challenging encounter with Canada in their Rugby World Cup opener.

The Fijian side lost to Canada 65-7 earlier this morning.

Following the match, Fijiana XV winger Kolora Lomani says the team knew the world number 2 ranked Canadian side would bring a strong, physical game.

She says the team learned a lot from the experience and will need to go back and analyze what they can improve on.

Lomani also adds that her solo try was a product of the team’s effort and the support from their forwards.

Captain Alfreda Fisher notes the team’s main areas of improvement will be discipline and defense.

Despite a tough match, Fisher said she was proud of the girls’ effort, and she believes the match will serve as a valuable lesson as they prepare to face Scotland and Wales.

The Fijiana will now turn their attention to their second pool match against Scotland, which will be played next Saturday in Manchester.

