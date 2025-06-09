Lomani hails Skipper Select as pathway game-changer

Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani and Temo Mayanavanua (sides) and Skipper Select captain Sakiusa Vosayaco (middle).

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani has hailed the launch of the Skipper Select team as a major step forward in strengthening Fiji’s domestic-to-professional rugby pathway, describing it as an opportunity he and many of his peers never had growing up.

Speaking ahead of the Skipper Select side’s inaugural outing, Lomani acknowledged the long-standing challenge for players in the provincial competition to break into higher honours, saying the initiative fills a gap that previously did not exist for local talent.

“It’s extremely tough to make a provincial side, but to now have a Skipper Select team is a big step forward. Full credit to FRU for identifying local talent and giving these players a platform to show what they can do.”

Lomani echoed fellow co-captain Temo Mayanavanua’s views on the value of exposure, noting that opportunities to train, prepare and compete against a Super Rugby Pacific outfit like the Drua are invaluable for player development.

He reflects on his own playing days, pointing out that earlier pathways were limited, with players often having to leap straight from club or provincial rugby into the Fiji Warriors or national setup.

“When we were coming through, we never had this kind of opportunity. To have Skipper Cup players preparing and playing against the Drua is huge, and it’s the start of something really positive for Fijian rugby.”

Lomani believes the experience will accelerate player growth, strengthen the national talent pool and open more doors for grassroots players aiming to reach the professional level.

As the Skipper Select team prepares to take the field for the first time, Lomani says the pathway for local players has widened, offering a clearer bridge between domestic rugby and the elite game.

The Skipper Select team will meet the Drua in their second pre-season clash at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow.

