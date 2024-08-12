Lillians ready to tackle Bucalevu

Quarter-final match between ACS and Jasper

Adi Cakobau School media officer Ravuama Latilevu says their Under-18 side will be working expecting an uphill battle when they face Bucalevu Secondary School in the semi-finals of the Weetbix Raluve Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.

The side managed to beat Jasper Williams High School 34-24 in the quarter-finals, and will be going all out against Bucalevu.

Latilevu says the side will be working on their weaknesses throughout the week before the semis.

“Few of the weaknesses they may have, and they’ll try to improve on that. Hopefully the ladies will prepare well, and with God’s blessing the the team ACS families support, we’ll just look through and try to support the girls as they prepare for the semi-finals.”

In the other under-18 semis, Natabua High School will be playing Dawasamu Secondary School. Meanwhile, the U16 semis will see ACS take on Niusawa Methodist High School, while Sigatoka Methodist plays Lelean Memorial School.