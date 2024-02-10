Leota and Marsters to Captain Rebels in 2024

[Source: Melbourne Rebels]

Rob Leota has again been named Club Captain for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Season, after last year becoming the first homegrown player to be chosen for the men’s key leadership position.

Another prodigious Victorian, Ashley Marsters has been named to lead the Rebels Super Rugby Women’s squad as Captain for their 2024 Campaign.

Today’s announcement marks the second year that both Rebels Captains have come through local pathways to represent their state, city, and community after leading their respective sides in 2023.

Leota’s Leadership will be complimented by an experienced leadership group comprised of Brad Wilkin, Sam Talakai, Carter Gordon, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, and Josh Kemeny.

Meanwhile, the experienced Mel Kawa has been appointed as Vice-Captain of the Rebels Super Rugby Women’s program.

Leota’s return to the field in a Rebels Jersey was a welcome sight at Moorabbin Rugby Club, with his signature strong carries and work rate contributing to the Rebels’ win over the Waratahs in the first trial of 2024.

The twenty-six-year-old has since played 21 Tests for Australia, featuring in all the Wallabies 2023 World Cup fixtures in France.

The proud Melburnian has pulled on the Rebel’s jersey for 45 matches for the Rebels, representing his hometown Super Rugby Club since debuting at the age of 19.

Melbourne Rebels Head Coach, Kevin Foote, expressed his gratitude for Rob and his leadership capability and investment on and off the field.

“He has only grown since being appointed captain last season, with the support of Brad (Wilkin) and the wider leadership group. It’s been a pleasure to work with him and drive our connection”.

As one of Super Rugby Women’s and Wallaroo’s most versatile and adaptable players, Ashley Marsters will continue to lead the Rebels Women when their season kicks off on the 15th of March against rivals Western Force.

Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby Women’s Head Coach, Jason Rogers, said he is looking forward to seeing the explosive Marsters lead their group again in 2024.

“Ash leads the team through her actions both on and off the field,” said Rogers.

See the Rebels Men take the field led by Rob Leota in Round 1 at home. Rebels Super Opening Night kicks off on February 23, 2024 at 7:35pm as we host the Brumbies at AAMI Park.

The Rebels Super Rugby Women’s season starts on 15th March 2024, hosted by the Western Force at HBF Park, with a 7:30pm AEDT kick off.