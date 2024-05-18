Lautoka retains Farebrother Trophy

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
Lautoka has retained the INKK Farebrother Trophy after defeating Suva 21-19 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.
The Maroons started the game strong and held a commanding 18-5 lead at the breather.
Suva mounted a spirited comeback in the second half but Lautoka were able to hold onto the lead until the final whistle, to the delight of the Maroon fans.
Article continues after advertisement
[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
Lautoka will defend the Farebrother Trophy against Naitasiri next weekend.
[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
Advertisement