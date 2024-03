[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Lautoka has defeated Macuata 26-16 in round three of the Skipper Cup Under-20 showdown.

Nadroga won 30-26 against Naitasiri while Ba humbled Tailevu 20-11.

Suva outclassed Yasawa 26-20.

In the ANZ Marama Championship, Nadroga fell 15-30 to Naitasiri, Suva tamed Yasawa 22-14 while Nasinu dominated Lautoka with a 40-27 win.

Meanwhile in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup, Ba defeated Serua 26-17.