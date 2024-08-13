Kuruvoli backs QVS to defend U18 title

Former Queen Victoria School student and Fijian Drua halfback Simi Kuruvoli sends positive vibes and well wishes to the U18 team, who he believes can defend the coveted Vodafone Deans title.

Kuruvoli was spotted with his family in the corporate box over the weekend, watching the national quarterfinals and cheering on his former school teams.

He looks forward to the teams going one better this weekend and knows they have the capability to make their parents, supporters and old scholars proud.

Article continues after advertisement



[Simi Kuruvoli and his son]

“I just want to thank the boys for giving their all and their effort, even though it was just the quarterfinals and I know the boys gave their all and I wish them all the best in the semi-finals.”

Kuruvoli adds that the U18 team has done it before, and he is backing them for a back-to-back win this year.

QVS will meet Ratu Navula College while Nasinu Secondary School will meet Cuvu College in the Deans semifinals on Saturday.

The games will be LIVE on FBC Sports.