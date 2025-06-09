Komaitai’s fast track to Fijiana World Cup squad

Noame Komaitai [Source: @armyrugbyunion/X]

Having only picked up the sport a few years ago while serving in the British Army, Noame Komaitai’s rapid rise through the rugby ranks is a testament to her talent and impact on the field after being named in the Fijiana XV for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup.

While most of the players named in the final squad boast experience representing Fiji in both 7s and 15s, Komaitai’s raw potential — honed solely through club rugby in the United Kingdom — did not go unnoticed.

Playing for the Fijiana on the international scene has always sort of been a dream for Komaitai, but she did not believe it would happen so soon.

“When I was in Fiji, before I joined the British Army, I hadn’t played rugby my whole life, but I always watched rugby. I played netball, and then when I went to the UK, after my phase one and two, I decided to give it a go. My first club was London Irish. I played for them from 2020 till today, before moving on to the Army Rugby Union.”

She says she has learned a lot since joining the camp with the team, and is looking forward to stamping her mark with the side at the World Cup.

The side will leave for England on Wednesday, and the Women’s Rugby World Cup will start on the 23rd of this month.

