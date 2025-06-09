Kadavu seal quarterfinal spot with win

Kadavu has secured a spot in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy quarterfinals with one round still to play, following a 22–13 win over the Northern Bulls in yesterday’s Round 2 clash.

The team recorded back-to-back victories, with head coach Josevata Bola praising the players’ determination while acknowledging areas for improvement.

“First, we want to thank God for the win today. We still have a lot of weaknesses, especially in the first and second half, so we tried to rotate all our players. For today’s game, we just targeted the win.”

Bola says the focus now is on refining discipline and improving execution ahead of their final pool match and the knockout stages. “We will be working on our weaknesses, which we saw in this game, and prepare well for the quarterfinal.”

Kadavu will complete their pool campaign next week before turning their attention to the knockout phase.

