JWHS leans on faith ahead of Raluve U18 final

[Photo Credit: FBC's Gold FM]

As Jasper Williams High School marches into the Weet-Bix Raluve Championship Under-18 final against Natabua High School, the team is relying not only on their skills, but also on their unwavering faith in God.

According to school principal Vanita Kumar, faith has been at the centre of the team’s journey, guiding them before, during, and after every match.

The school believes their success so far would not have been possible without divine intervention.

Article continues after advertisement

Preparations have progressed well throughout the week, with the girls focusing on sharpening their core rugby skills and refining tactical play.

“First and foremost, we put God first in whatever we do. Preparation has been there, just simple one-hour training in the afternoon. With dedication, hard work and the grace of God, the girls will be able to perform to expectation.”

The school has also acknowledged the invaluable support from parents and well-wishers over the past few weeks, and is hopeful for strong support from the stands this weekend.

The highly anticipated final between Jasper Williams and Natabua High will take place on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can catch all the action live on FBC Sports, while overseas viewers can tune in via the Vitiplus online platform for $69 FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.