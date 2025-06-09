Jasper Williams halts Muaniweni College's dream run

Jasper Williams High School ended Muaniweni College’s dream run at the Weetbix Raluve Championship after thumping the side 34-22 in their under-18 semi-final this afternoon.

Muaniweni set the momentum for the match, scoring a try less than a minute after kick-off for a 5-0 lead.

Jasper quickly responded with a try from an impressive set-piece, that saw them cross over in the right corner to tie the score.

The westerners crossed over again five minutes later from a clean break 22 meters out, scoring once again in the right corner for a 10-5 lead.

Muaniweni matched Jasper’s momentum and crossed over for another try, thanks to their quick recycle at the breakdown, catching Jasper’s defence off-guard to tie the score at 10-all.

Jasper took the lead once again after a line-break from halfway saw their fly-half cross over, putting their lead to 10-7.

Muaniweni closed the gap with another try just seconds later, bringing the scoreline to 17-15.

Both sides managed to score a try each after the break but Jasper continued to hold their lead at 24-22.

Jasper dominated the remainder of the match, running in three more tries for a 34-22 victory.

