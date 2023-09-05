Japan tests good prep for World XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila says they are aiming for a good outing against Japan this month.

Leweniqila says this endeavor is more than just a series of games; it’s an opportunity to fine-tune their skills and build cohesion ahead of the World XV.

What makes this tour particularly remarkable is the compressed preparation timeline.

Article continues after advertisement

Leweniqila acknowledges that this has been one of the shortest preparation periods her team has encountered, however, she emphasizes that this tour isn’t just about immediate results; it’s part of a larger plan to prepare for the World XV.

She says they are laying the foundation for future success.

“Well we’ve been trying to gel together, we’ve got some newcomers, upcoming and then we’ve got some old ones, it’s a good mix. So we are hoping for a good outing.”

Japan, often referred to as the “Land of the Rising Sun,” boasts a formidable rugby tradition and a passionate fan base.

Leweniqila says they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, nevertheless, they embrace it with open arms, knowing that adversity only strengthens their resolve.

They meet Japan in their first test this Sunday.