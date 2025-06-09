Jackson heaps praise of Drua four

From left: Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Etonia Waqa, Taniela Rakuro and Isoa Tuwai.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has praised and congratulated four players on their first call-ups to the Flying Fijians for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Etonia Waqa, Taniela Rakuro and Isoa Tuwai get a chance to put on the famous white and black jersey in August and September, as Fiji defend their PNC title against Samoa, Tonga, Canada, Japan and the United States.

The quartet join 20 other Drua reps named in the 30-member Flying Fijians squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson says he’s incredibly proud of the four.

Jackson says Rakuro had an outstanding Super Rugby Pacific last season, and his five tries in the NPC highlight his talent.

The Drua coach goes on to say that Samusamuvodre’s journey is a true success story, being with the club from the very start, and he’s embraced professional rugby fully.

Tuwai, according to the man they call Jacko, has worked hard on the areas they asked him to focus on at the start of last year and has made excellent progress, while Waqa is a great leader and has done extremely well coming out of his knee injury.

Drua Development player Kavaia Tagivetaua is also in the Flying Fijians squad, having previously been named in the July Test Extended Squad and has yet to make his debut.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.