Italy beats Japan in World Cup warm-up

Italy's Monty Ioane

Monty Ioane scored three tries as Italy defeated Japan 42-21 in Sapporo Dome yesterday.

Italy led 17-11 at halftime and added two late tries to secure the win.

Japan scored through Dylan Riley, Jone Naikabula, and Kotaro Matsushima, who had a standout try after 17 phases of play.

Article continues after advertisement

Italy’s victory is a boost for coach Kieran Crowley ahead of their tough World Cup Pool A matches.

Japan will start their World Cup campaign against Chile on September 10 and face England, Argentina, and Samoa.