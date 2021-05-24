Ireland takes control of Pool B

Ireland fell behind a few minutes early in its opening match at the Malaga 7s as Taiga Ishida of Japan scored in the third minute.

However, it recovered and ran in 19 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 33-14 victory.

The Irish followed that up with a 24-7 defeat against a spirited Germany team ending day one top of Pool B.

Now Ireland looks set to join England, South Africa, Argentina, USA and France as they qualify to the quarter-final matches late this evening.

The second round of games continues today with Canada facing Wales at 10pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.