Inspired Ikanivere hopes to inspire

Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ hooker, Tevita Ikanivere, was just eight when Fiji faced South Africa in the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Now, 16 years later, he’s taking the field on the grandest stage, aiming to be a source of inspiration for his fellow Fijians.

Despite the passage of time and the loss of some team members, Ikanivere still carries the legacy of that unforgettable 2007 team in his heart.

“Oh I remember watching the game back at the farm, I grew up at the farm with the whole family watching the TV, I still vividly remember watching the game against the Springboks back in 2007, in the quarterfinal.”

Elevated to the starting lineup for the quarterfinal clash against England, he views this opportunity as a chance to ignite inspiration in the hearts of those back home.

Ikanivere and the Flying Fijians will face England tomorrow at 3am.