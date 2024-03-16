Injuries plague Fijian Drua Women

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni says niggling injuries played a role in some of the selections he made for their Super W season-opening match tomorrow.

Rauluni says former Melbourne Rebels hooker Vika Matarugu is among those on the recovery path from injury as well as lock forward Asinate Serevi, who has had to endure a niggling knee problem.

The former Flying Fijians halfback says despite these challenges, the Drua are aiming to start their title defense on a high against the Reds tomorrow afternoon.

“We had a few injury scares in the pre-season but a lot of those girls have come back, it’s great to have the HPU because we used a lot of the depth from the HPU and the FRU with the girls and they fitted in pretty well. We also lost one more hooker in Litia Marama so she’s out for a couple week so we had to bring in the reinforcements with Una Lalabalavu.”

The Fijian Drua Women play Queensland Reds at 3:35pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua face the Chiefs today at 6:30pm in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Hamilton.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.