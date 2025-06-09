Ikanivere off to Japan

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua hooker and captain Tevita Ikanivere

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua hooker and captain Tevita Ikanivere has officially signed with Japanese club Mie Honda Heat.

The announcement was made by the club on their social media platforms, confirming Ikanivere’s move to Japan Rugby League One.

Ikanivere has been a cornerstone of the Fijian Drua since their inception into Super Rugby Pacific in 2022, earning accolades for his leadership and on-field prowess.

His departure signifies a new chapter, both for him and the Drua franchise.

Mie Honda Heat, based in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, competes in Division One of Japan Rugby League One.

The team has been actively strengthening its squad, and Ikanivere’s addition is expected to bolster their forward pack significantly.

