Ikanivere grateful for veteran support ahead of PNC

Tevita Ikanivere during one of the training sessions [Source: RNZ News]

As Tevita Ikanivere steps into his role as captain of the Flying Fijians for the Pacific Nations Cup, he is not just leading a squad but also expressing deep gratitude for the seasoned veterans by his side.

Ikanivere, who faces the challenge of uniting a team composed of local players, overseas-based talent, and members of the Fijian Drua, finds strength in the experience and wisdom of players like Penny Ravai and Albert Tuisue.

These veterans, with multiple World Cup appearances under their belts, have become pillars of support for the young captain.

“I’ve got Peni Ravai, I’ve got Albert Tuisue, I’ve got Meli Derenalagi, I’ve got Temo Mayanavanua. So I think that they’ll make it with Eroni Mawi. And we’ve got a lot of elders that have played two or three World Cups, and I always go to them for advice.”

He adds that he often turns to them and the coaches for advice, drawing on their extensive experience.

The Flying Fijians will open their PNC campaign next Friday against Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the match on FBC Sports.