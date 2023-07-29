Ikanivere double in Flying Fijians win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

A dominant first half performance by the Fiji Water Flying Fijians ensured a 33-19 win over Samoa in Apia.

Four tries and three penalties were enough as Fiji beat Samoa at home.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere scored a double while Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada managed a try each.

After a shaky start the national side put a few phases together starting from their half before Viliame Mata was caught short of the line, however, Fiji was awarded a penalty and Ikanivere took a quick tap and crashed over for the first try.

Five minutes later debutant Iosefo Masi ran a perfect line to score after being put into a gap by captain Semi Radradra with Flyhalf Caleb Muntz converting for a 12-nil lead to the visitors.

Samoa struggled with their scrums in the first quarter and failed to contain the Fijian tight five.

Fiji opted to kick for touch from a scrum penalty before driving off Ikanivere from the lineout for his second try and the team’s third.

Former Wallabies first five Christian Lealiifano brought the home fans to their feet when he dived over for Samoa’s first try after 21 minutes.

Muntz put Fiji further ahead 20-5 in the 23rd with a penalty before Ravutaumada scored a length of the field try with Muntz adding the extras.

A counter attack from Fiji’s five meter saw Kalaveti Ravouvou scooping the ball, broke two tackles before releasing Ilaisa Droasese who then passed it to Ravutaumada who ran 40 meters to score.

Muntz added another penalty for a 30-5 lead at halftime.

Coach Simon Raiwalui replaced Simione Kuruvoli in the second half with Peni Matawalu.

Tumua Manu gave the hosts a perfect start after the break with a converted try to trail 12-30.

Flyhalf Muntz had a solid game and slotted his third penalty for a 33-12 lead as Samoa slowly tried to work their way back into the match.

Captain Fritz Lee closed the gap for Samoa with a converted try with 20 minutes left.

The Flying Fijians will face Japan next Saturday in Tokyo.