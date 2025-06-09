“I pray about it every day”: Robanakadavu on WRWC

file photo

Vodafone Fijiana prop Tiana Robanakadavu says integrity behind closed doors is what truly matters, even as the spotlight intensifies in the lead-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

All eyes are now firmly on the Fijiana squad, where fierce competition is brewing as players battle for a coveted place in what will be the team’s second-ever appearance on the world stage.

With the tenth edition of the tournament fast approaching, every moment counts.

Article continues after advertisement

The athletes are pushing hard to impress Head Coach Ioan Cunningham in the remaining Test matches before the squad departs for England.

For Robanakadavu, this campaign means everything.

She says it’s the dream she’s worked tirelessly for, but it’s her values off the field that she believes define her journey just as much as her performance on it.

“It’s in my prayers every day and I’m taking things day by day. Every day I sharpen what needs to be sharpened and I’m just trusting in the process.”

She says she’s done the work, pushed through the pain and now it’s a waiting game and only time will tell if the grind pays off.

The side will leave next week for two Tests in the United States of America ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup that will start on the 22nd of August in the UK.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.