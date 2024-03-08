Highlanders get back to winning ways in thriller

[Source: Waratahs/Facebook]

The Highlanders have come out on the right side of a 23-21 thriller against the Waratahs in Sydney.

The Highlanders made a fast start with 10 points in six minutes.

The Waratahs led 16-13 at halftime.

Both sides scored one try in the second half, but the boot of Sam Gilbert made the difference.

Waratahs first five-eighths Tane Edmed missed a kick to win it with the game’s final play.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tela’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Nikora Broughton, Tom Sanders, Max Hicks, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot (c).

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe.

Waratahs: Max Jorgenson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c), Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Mahe Vailanu, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Mosese Tuipulotu.