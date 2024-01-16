High anticipation from overseas players: Whyte

Tournament founder Jay Whyte

The majority of overseas players participating in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this week are experiencing Fiji for the first time.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says that while the players have been training strenuously for the three-day tournament, they are also excited about immersing themselves in the Fijian rugby and culture.

Whyte says that this year’s competition will be a challenging initiation for the overseas players.

“There is a little bit of high degree of anticipation because they know they are going to be playing in a very high level. They have all seen Fiji compete on the World Series and they know Fijian players.”

Meanwhile Whyte says that former New Zealand 7s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens and former England 7s speedster Dan Norton will have their plaques unveiled on the Sigatoka Rugby Walk of Fame tomorrow.

The tournament founder assures that they are committed to ensuring these international players have an enriching experience whenever they come to participate in the Coral Coast 7s.