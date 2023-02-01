Halfpenny starts for Wales against Ireland

Leigh Halfpenny. [Source: The Independent]

Leigh Halfpenny is set to make his first Wales start for 19 months in Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff.

The Scarlets full-back who has returned from a serious knee injury, is named with Liam Williams missing out.

Centre Joe Hawkins makes his championship debut alongside Ospreys team-mate George North.

Ken Owens captains Wales for the first time on his 87th cap and is one of only two forwards not from the Ospreys.

Head coach Warren Gatland says there is a mixture of experience and younger players in the side.

Wales will face Ireland at 2:15am on Sunday.

In other matches, England and Scotland also clash on Sunday at 4:45am while defending champions France meets Italy at 3am on Monday.