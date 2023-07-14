Habosi to miss Tonga Test

Vinaya Habosi

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi will miss the Punjas Pacific Battle against Ikale Tonga.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui confirms Habosi is still in France.

He says he will join the team later.

Article continues after advertisement

“So Habosi is still in France, still getting his checkups so he won’t be at that match.”

Habosi spent only one day training with the team in Taveuni before departing for his medical review with his French Club Racing 92.

The former Fijian Drua speedster had surgery earlier this year.

Meanwhile, preparations are going well with the team taking advantage of the excellent facilities in Nadi.

They face Tonga next Saturday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.