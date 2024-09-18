Habosi suspended by club

Vinaya Habosi [Source: leparisien.fr

Reports out of France state that Fijian wing, Vinaya Habosi has been indefinitely suspended by his club, Racing 92.

Habosi was reportedly taken into custody over the weekend due to an alleged act of domestic violence.

While Habosi’s partner did not file a complaint, the player will be required to attend a workshop on domestic violence.

Article continues after advertisement

Rugbyrama.fr reports that Habosi, was summoned to attend a course on combating domestic violence, the Nanterre public prosecutor’s office has announced.

The Nanterre public prosecutor’s office retains the option to pursue legal action against the 24-year-old player’in case of non-compliance with this measure.