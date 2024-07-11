Great bond within team says Byrne

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne [3rd from right] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says he is pleased to see Drua players gelling well with those from the Northern Hemisphere ahead of their Test against the All Blacks next week.

He notes there are many strong connections within the team, which is great to see.

Byrne says he also appreciates the family ties with the players through their confederacies that naturally bond the players.

“They have experienced each other in campaign mode, it’s very good and a lot of high energy as there always is with Fijians around and the boys are enjoying each other’s company.”

He adds this is an exciting time for Fiji Rugby and it means they have enough time to prepare well before the next Rugby World Cup.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians play All Blacks next Saturday.