Grammar edge Lelean in dramatic clash

Suva Grammar School produced a stirring second-half comeback to defeat Lelean Memorial School 27–24 in their Vodafone Deans U18 quarterfinal.

Lelean were in control for much of the match, scoring the opening two tries through Akapusi Nadavo and Asesela Volaukitoga to establish an early lead.

Grammar hit back before halftime with a try to Ratu Paula Vonolagi, but Lelean maintained their advantage heading into the break.

Article continues after advertisement

The momentum shifted in the second spell as Grammar tightened their defence and began to find gaps in the Lelean line.

Hooker Viliame Daurua powered over to narrow the deficit before late pressure from the Suva side turned the game on its head.

With composure in the closing stages, Grammar held on to seal the narrow three-point victory.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.