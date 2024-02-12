Gollings name two debutants, four veterans out

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings has named two debutants in his 13-men squad for the Vancouver and Los Angeles 7s.

The two rookies are Solomoni Rauqe and Viliame Naikausa while nippy halfback Napolioni Bolaca makes his return to national duties after a 10-month layoff due to injury.

Gollings says Nakausa showcased himself well during the Pacific Games last year, where he played for the Fiji rugby league side.

The mentor says Rauqe adds a different dimension to the team after his strong showing in this year’s Coral Coast 7s and will be a lethal weapon out wide, alongside Ropate Rere and Ponipate Loganimasi.

Gollings also commended Bolaca for his dedication to his rehab and says he has been focused and disciplined in his journey back into the squad.

Veterans Josua Vakarunabili, Suliano Volivoli, Waisea Nacuqu and Vuiviawa Naduvalo have not been named.

Retained are Josese Batirerega, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jeremaia Matana, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Joseva Talacolo, Pilipo Bukayaro and Terio Veilawa.

Alusio Vakadranu also makes his return to the squad after missing the Perth 7s.

The national side will depart tonight for Canada, with the Vancouver 7s to kick off on February 23rd.

Fiji is pooled with Argentina, Canada and Spain.