Gallagher Chiefs squad named for 2024

[Source: Gallagher Chiefs]

Clayton McMillan has confirmed the 38-man Gallagher Chiefs squad to contest the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition.

There are nine current All Blacks featured in the refreshed side, eight new signings (seven of them rookies) and two familiar faces that make their return; first-five Kaleb Trask, following his sabbatical season in Japan, and prop Reuben O’Neill.

New signing Jimmy Tupou will bring a lot of experience having run out for 54 Super Rugby games with Crusaders and Blues on top of the last five seasons he has played in Japan.

In contrast to this experience; props Kauvaka Kaivelata and Sione Ahio, loose forwards Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Tom Florence and Wallace Sititi, midfielder Daniel Rona, and utility back Liam Coombes-Fabling secure their first full-time contracts in 2024.

New Zealand U20 representative Ahio is the only rookie named who will run out in Chiefs colours for the first time in 2024. He will line up alongside Chiefs Development XV players Kaivelata and Sititi, and New Zealand U20 and University of Waikato Chiefs U20s standout Wrampling-Alec.

No strangers to playing in Super Rugby, Florence and Coombes-Fabling are former injury replacement players for the Highlanders and Gallagher Chiefs. Similarly, Rona made the most of his time as an injury replacement this season to solidify himself at this level.

The Gallagher Chiefs will open the season at FMG Stadium Waikato against the Crusaders in what is expected to be a sell-out.