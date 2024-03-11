Fuli stays on: Mazey

Coach Saiasi Fuli [File Photo]

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair Peter Mazey says that they’re bringing in experts to address the areas where the Fiji Airways women’s team needs improvement.

He says this in response to FBC Sports about the possibility of replacing Coach Saiasi Fuli after they have also failed to deliver during tournaments.

Mazey compared this approach to the situation in 2017 when Ben Ryan brought in various experts to assist the national teams.

“Fuli is staying on, he’s got a few challenges but he believes he can do it and one of the things we are doing is that we’re bringing in experts in areas that we are now seeing as a gap. All of you have noticed what the gaps are and so we are going to go hunting around to find the best people that can help.”

Mazey adds that Fuli is here now and urges people to refrain from being negative about his abilities.

The teams are now getting ready for the Hong Kong 7s to be held from the 5th to the 7th of April.