Frustrating loss says Nayacalevu

[Source: RNZ]

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu admits they cannot afford to make costly errors like conceding two yellow cards and 17 penalties, as they did in their gut-wrenching 52-17 loss to Ireland yesterday.

The skipper highlighted several weaknesses that proved detrimental to their hopes of ending the November tour on a high note.

Nayacalevu describes the defeat as frustrating but is confident that everyone gave their best.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s quite frustrating for me to be honest like coach said. We’ve had a lot of penalties and then back footing most of the time, probably our defense as well our connection and our communication.”

Coach Mick Byrne also backs the captain on his stance and adds they look forward to improving the overall quality of their performance.

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have rounded up their campaign this year with players returning to their clubs and the Fijian Drua preparing for their off-season camp to be held in Kadavu next month.