FRU strengthens UK ties to boost Fiji rugby growth

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union is strengthening its global partnerships and international presence through a series of key engagements in the United Kingdom this week.

Led by Chairman John Sanday and Acting Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu, the visit coincides with the Flying Fijians’ participation in the 2025 Quilter Nations Series and reflects FRU’s commitment to expanding Fiji’s rugby influence and commercial growth.

While in London, the delegation met with UK-based partner 8th Man, focusing on enhancing Fiji Rugby’s connection with the Fijian diaspora and exploring new commercial opportunities. They also participated in the Fiji/UK Trade Show, promoting sports diplomacy and strengthening trade and cultural ties between Fiji and the United Kingdom.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The FRU team visited several high-performance training facilities to assess potential partnerships for future Flying Fijians campaigns and held talks with Rugby Football Union President Deborah Griffin and CEO Bill Sweeney on collaboration in player development and tournament planning.

Chairman Sanday and Acting CEO Sewabu also met with Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK, His Excellency Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama, to align rugby initiatives with Fiji’s broader diplomatic and development goals.

Sanday described the visit as productive and forward-looking, saying it opened doors for innovation and cooperation, while Sewabu noted the engagements reinforced FRU’s commitment to building a strong and sustainable future for Fijian rugby.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians suffered a 38–18 loss to England in their opening Quilter Nations Series match

They will next face France this Saturday at 8.10am in Bordeaux, before taking on Spain next Saturday in Málaga.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.