FRU seeks new Flying Fijians coach

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced plans to appoint a new head coach for the Flying Fijians.

This is according to FRU interim Chair Peter Mazey

Mazey says that discussions will be held with the unions this weekend regarding the new coach.

“Not at the moment, because it’s something that we will look at, but we also consult with our partners and everything in rugby, which includes the unions.”

While no specific candidate has been identified to replace Raiwalui, Mazey emphasized the importance of consulting with partners and stakeholders in the rugby community.

The FRU is currently not working within a set timeframe for the selection process.

Raiwalui’s tenure as the Flying Fijians head coach will end on December and isn’t seeking for any extension.