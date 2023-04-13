FRU unaware of treatment of deceased player

The Late Pasikali Naevo.

The Fiji Rugby Union has issued a formal statement addressing the death of Pasikali Naevo, a member of FRU’s academy and the extended training squad for the Fijian Drua Under 20 team.

According to FRU, the medical audit statement, released on March 20, reveals that Naevo was not in camp with the main team but had joined a non-contact training session from home on February 23.

FRU states the 18-year-old required assistance within 30 minutes of the session’s start and was immediately attended to before being taken to the Namaka Health Centre, where he later passed away on February 26.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRU states that is is unable to provide comments on the medical treatment Naevo received after being referred to the Namaka Medical Centre, as it was not in control of or aware of the details. A post-mortem examination was not conducted, and the cause of Naevo’s death remains unconfirmed.

FRU says it was not allowed by competition regulations to make changes to the team management in response to social media comments, and the medical audit did not express any adverse recommendations against the team management.

However, to support the players and team management in dealing with the psychological impact of the incident, a post-trauma counselling session was organized before the team left for New Zealand.

The statement stated that the Board will be seeking further statements from the team and team management now that they have returned from New Zealand.

The FRU expressed deep sadness and shock at the passing of Pasikali Naevo and conveyed condolences and reguregu to his family at the funeral gathering in Nawaka Nadi.