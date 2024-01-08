FRU prioritizes player safety

[Source: Supplied]
The Fiji Rugby Union prioritizes player safety and fostering a culture of excellence in medical care.
This comes as the sporting body organized a World Rugby Level 2 Immediate Care in Rugby workshop for 12 medical professionals from the South-Eastern Division.
Jennifer Khalik, a distinguished World Rugby Medical Trainer organized the workshop and says it aims to accredit medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and physiotherapists in providing immediate care to injured players.
She adds the focus was to equip medical practitioners with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle injuries during rugby matches, with a specific emphasis on grassroots competitions such as the Fiji Secondary Schools rugby competition and provincial games.
Khalik says while there is already adequate coverage for national teams, the initiative aims to extend the same level of care to local competitions.