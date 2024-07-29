FRU partners with Paradise Beverages

Paradise Beverages Mike Spenser [left] with Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Peter Mazey during the launch [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has officially joined arms with Fiji Gold as partners, launching the limited-edition beer can with their logo.

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Peter Mazey says the special can is more than just a collectible, but is a symbol of values and commitment to excellence in sports.

He adds that the partnership celebrates the strength and unity of our rugby teams, from the Flying Fijians to the Fijiana.

Meanwhile, Paradise Beverages Mike Spenser says they are thrilled to join FRU as partners, and says they are dedicated to supporting development of grassroot and national-level rugby.