FRU CEO excited for Kaji Nationals

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Rovereto Nayacalevu has expressed optimism about the future of rugby in Fiji, particularly following the re-launch of the Kaji Rugby Nationals set to take place at the end of this month after a five-year lapse.

The tournament, which had been in a development phase will bring together around 3,000 students from schools across the country signaling a renewed focus on grassroots rugby and the next generation of Fijian talent.

Nayacalevu highlights the importance of sponsorship in sustaining and nurturing young athletes, emphasizing that investment from corporate partners is crucial for the long-term growth of the sport.

“We hope that with the programs that we have in the next few days of competition will be relayed back to you of this investment in years to come when these young kaji and kajiana ruggers compete in global and professional clubs showcasing talents to come in the next couple of days.”

Nayacalevu adds that he is eager to witness the three days of exciting competition, where young talent will showcase what their talent.

Students from 16 unions across the country will take part in the competition, which will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from the 29th to the 30th of this month.