Frenchman to boost Tabadamu side

French player Florian Makaya

The Tabadamu rugby side are looking to reclaim lost glory after their two-year hiatus at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament.

The side has been boosted with the inclusion of French player, Florian Makaya, who arrived in the country last week to boost the team’s chances.

The 29-year-old says that he has been searching for some game time around the world and was ecstatic to receive the call-up to join Tabadamu in the much-anticipated tournament.

“Fiji is known for in rugby sevens in the World Series and the world.”

Makaya acknowledged 7s icon, Waisale Serevi for his assistance in playing for Tabadamu.

“Through my contacts with Samurai and 70 rugby team, I was able to get in touch with Serevi who is the manager of the team and he told me, “yes, there’s a sit for me” and there we are, I am actually here, arrived yesterday and I am ready to participate in the tournament with the boys. “

The former giants of the local 7s scene have been training hard for the past few weeks and are determined to give their opponents a run for their money.

Tabadamu are pooled with the Fiji Babaas, Saunaka and Tubarua Highlanders in the Coral Coast 7s, which kicks-off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.