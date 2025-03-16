France claim seventh Six Nations title

[Photo Credit: Guinness Men's Six Nations]

France won their seventh Six Nations title with a commanding 35-16 victory over Scotland at the Stade de France today, marking a historic win.

Les Bleus surpassed England’s record for most titles since Italy joined the tournament in 2000, and they did so in spectacular fashion.

They scored 30 tries throughout the season, ensuring they did not finish second for the fifth time in six years.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Their only loss came to England, but they recovered to defeat Italy and Ireland, despite missing captain Antoine Dupont due to an injury.

The hosts battled in the second half, with tries from Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Thomas Ramos, who also became France’s all-time leading points scorer.

Scotland came back, with Darcy Graham scoring a try, but it was impossible to stop France.

This is coach Fabien Galthie’s second Six Nations win since taking over in 2020, with France finishing 21 points ahead of England.

France got off to a firing start, with Moefana scoring following a spectacular break by Gael Fickou. Scotland had some opportunities but were held back by a yellow card for Jamie Ritchie and a sin-binning for France’s Peato Mauvaka. Ramos converted a penalty to become France’s leading points scorer, but Scotland responded soon with a touchdown from Graham and a penalty from Finn Russell.

In a tense first half, France took the lead before the break, with Ramos adding a penalty just before halftime.

In the second half, Bielle-Biarrey broke the tournament record with his eighth try, and the French forward power dominated, with Ramos crossing for another try and Moefana sealing the victory with a bonus-point try.

France’s performance was a statement of strength and skill, as they clinched a well-deserved title in front of their home crowd.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.