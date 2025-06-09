Former reps continue to assist Deans teams

Saiasi Fuli [File Photo]

The tradition of former national reps helping out schools rugby sides in the Vodafone Deans continues as we head into the national semifinals.

Nasinu Secondary School under 18 has been one of the most talked about sides after beating defending champions Queen Victoria School last weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After finishing third from the Southern Zone, Nasinu turned up on the weekend and played a different brand of rugby and many have acknowledged the contributions made by former national 7s rep, Nacanieli Saumi, who has been assisting them this season.

Saumi was the Director of RKS rugby when they made a clean sweep of all titles in 2017.

Former Fiji 7s halfback Saiasi Fuli helped Marist Brothers High School, while former Flying Fijians center and Nadroga coach Esala Nauga is behind Natabua High School.

Nauga is assisted by former Flying Fijians prop, Setefano Samoca.

Former Flying Fijians prop, Tiko Matawalu, who once assisted Cuvu College but is now part of the operations team at Fiji Rugby Union, says it’s great to see these former reps giving back.

“One way or another they’re there for a reason and through some kind of relationship, for Natabua they have Esala Nauga who has been following this team right from U15, his son is there and that’s how he’s engaged with this team”

Matawalu says it’s not only about being an old scholar but if you have the opportunity to engage with the school, most former players and coaches commit themselves to it.

The 2025 Deans and Raluve semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Park this Saturday, with selected matches LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.Overseas viewers can also watch it LIVE on vitiplus for $59FJD.

