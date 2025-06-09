Ford facing finals ban; three charges for Host

Source: NRL

Warriors forward Jackson Ford risks missing the opening week of the finals after he was hit with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle charge.

The charge puts a dampener on the Warriors’ come-from-behind victory over the Dragons on Friday night, with Fard cited for a tackle on Corey Allan in the 23rd minute.

The 27-year-old’s prior record has added to the severity of his potential punishment and he will sit out the remainder of the regular season if he accepts the early guilty plea.

Ford will be rubbed out for four weeks if he unsuccessfully contests the charge, which would rule him out of the first week of the finals.

Bulldogs forward Sam Hughes was the only other player charged after Friday’s matches, with the prop receiving a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge.

Hughes will pay an $1800 fine with the early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights the charge and loses.

Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host has been charged with three offences following Saturday night’s win over the Eels.

Host faces a $1500 fine for a Grade 1 Shoulder Charge and two separate $1000 fines for Dangerous Contact offences.

Eels halfback Mitch Moses will be fined $1000 should he plead guilty to a Careless High Tackle charge while Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs has been charged with a Careless High Tackle during the win over the Dolphins.

