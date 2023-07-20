Folau not named for Flying Fijians clash

Axed Wallaby Israel Folau

Tonga has named its team to face the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in their Pacific Nations Cup Test on Saturday.

Former All Blacks reps Charles Salesi Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa are in the starting line-up.

Axed Wallaby Israel Folau who featured prominently in the match against Australia A last week has not been included in the match-day 23.

Article continues after advertisement

Tonga has named only one debutant for this match with Patrick Pellegrini set to earn his first cap off the bench.

Ikale Tahi is riding high with confidence after it’s jaw-dropping performance against Australia A and will be looking to mirror this against the Flying Fijians.

The two meet on Saturday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.