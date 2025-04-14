Jackson urges Drua to stay positive despite losses

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been told to keep their heads high.

This was the message from Head Coach Glen Jackson following the team’s recent string of losses in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Jackson reminded the players that they are in it for the long run.

However, he says that while they continue to build for the future, it is no excuse for their performances so far.

Despite the results, Jackson believes the players have been giving their best.

“I’m here because I love the boys, and I love what they do and the way Fijians play rugby. It’s frustrating for everyone involved, including our fans and the people of Fiji, when we’re not getting the results. It’s certainly not because of trying or caring but wanting to do what we want to do. Like I said for opportunities, like Mes, Mes was outstanding, and that’s what we want to do: create competition for positions.”

Jackson thanked fans for consistently rallying behind the Drua and urged them to continue believing in the team.

The Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at 2.05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka. You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

