Flying Fijians to begin camp this Saturday

The Flying Fijians will assemble in camp this Saturday as preparations begin for their Pacific Nations Cup campaign.

The squad will complete inductions and administrative duties over the weekend before hitting the training paddock on Monday.

Head coach Mick Byrne says this year’s first-round bye provides an ideal window for extended preparation.

“Last year I think we had a bye in the second round. This year we’ve got a bye in the first round, which gives us an opportunity to have a good two-week preparation into the campaign.”

Fiji will be looking to use the extra time to sharpen their game plan and fitness before their first match of the tournament.

“We’ll be able to do some good, solid work in that first week of training, and then we go into game week the following week.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will open their 2025 PNC account against Tonga on the 30th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

