Flying Fijians start PNC camp

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians have officially started their camp ahead of the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup.

Their campaign will begin with a crucial encounter against Tonga next Saturday in Suva at 3pm before they travel to New Zealand to face Samoa at Rotorua International Stadium.

New players, including Joji Nasova, Isoa Tuwai, Taniela Rakuro, and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, have also joined.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji 7s Olympic silver medalist, Nasova, has been called in to replace the injured Semi Radradra.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne named a strong 30-man squad.

With the guidance of senior players, expectations are high for another strong showing in the PNC.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.