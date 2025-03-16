Flying Fijians set for full strength squad

The Flying Fijians are primed for a strong showing in their upcoming tests against the Wallabies and Scotland, with head coach Mick Byrne confirming that all of their European-based players will be available for selection.

This is a major boost for the team as Byrne prepares to field a full-strength squad, including top talent from the Northern Hemisphere.

Byrne shared that he has been in discussions with the players based in Europe, and they are eager to join the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, definitely. The players that I’m talking to at the moment are all very interested and keen to come and do that. So yeah, we’ll have all our Northern Hemisphere players available for selection.”

While Byrne is confident in the availability of his key players, he also acknowledged that personal matters could influence their participation, as family commitments have in the past.

Byrne adds that they will benefit from the World Rugby Regulation 9 window, which allows these players to represent their national teams in the upcoming tests.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Australia in their first test match this year in June.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.