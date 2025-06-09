Flying Fijians name lineup for PNC final

source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have named a strong side to face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final this weekend in Utah.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere will once again lead from hooker, packing down with props Eroni Mawi and Mesake Doge in the front row.

In the second row, Mesake Vocevoce partners with Isoa Nasilasila, while the back row remains unchanged with Etonia Waqa at blindside, Elia Canakaivata on the openside and Viliame Mata at number eight.

Article continues after advertisement

Simione Kuruvoli retains the halfback role, combining with Caleb Muntz at fly-half. In the midfield, Inia Tabuavou starts at inside centre alongside Kalaveti Ravouvou, who shifts from the wing.

The back three sees Taniela Rakuro on the left wing, Nasova on the right, and Ponipate Loganimasi at fullback.

On the bench, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet and Samu Tawake cover the front row, with Temo Mayanavanua and Kitione Salawa providing forward depth.

Sam Wye, Kemu Valetini and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will cover the backs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.