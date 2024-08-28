Flying Fijians lift intensity at training

{Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Flying Fijians have lifted the intensity at training since it’s a bye week for them before they play Tonga next weekend in its second Pacific Nations Cup game.

They also some had some contact at training and testing their speed.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says they’ll be interested to watch Tonga this week and see how they go.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’re working hard to lift their fitness and lift their tempo.

Ikanivere adds they were exposed in some areas by Samoa last week.

“I think Samoa tested us around the rucks, our physicality was tested and good for us as we built through the game and we were able to get it through the game, I think it’s just consistency of trying to get the physicality and the hard work early so we don’t get penalties and keep marching down the field.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians play Tonga at Teufaiva Park next Friday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.