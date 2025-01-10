Flying Fijians gear up for an action-packed season

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are set for a busy and challenging schedule in 2025, with several high-profile matches lined up against international powerhouses and Pacific rivals.

The team will aim to build on its recent performances and solidify its standing on the global rugby stage.

The season kicks off with a clash against Australia on July 5th in Australia, followed by a highly anticipated home game against Scotland on July 12th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Both matches will serve as critical preparation for the team as they try to defend the Pacific Nations Cup title.

The PNC campaign begins with a showdown against Tonga on August 30th in Suva, followed by an away match against Samoa on September 6th in Apia.

The semi-finals and final will then shift to the United States, with the semi-finals scheduled for September 13th and the grand final on September 20th.